SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Kartik-Kiara’s New Song Aaj Ke Baad Is A Soulful Ballad

Kartik Aaryan has shared the details on Instagram. He accompanied the post with the caption, “Aaj ke baad tu meri rehna. Soul of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Aaj se mera fav aapka.”

In the song, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani can be seen taking part in wedding festivities.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha will hit the theatres on June 29. A few days ahead of its release, the makers have dropped another song from the much-awaited romantic film. The soulful track, titled Aaj Ke Baad, is beautifully sung by Manan Bhardwaj and Tulsi Kumar. Written by Manan Bhardwaj, the song features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani getting ready to tie the knot.

In the song, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani can be seen taking part in wedding festivities. While Kartik looks visibly elated to tie the knot with the love of his life, Kiara appears to be experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions. Unlike Kartik, she looks worried during the ceremonies. Kartik and Kiara can be seen twinning in beautiful white and cream-coloured traditional wedding outfits in the song.

Speaking of the soulful melody, the composition promises to be a hit with its deep lyrics and perfect rhythm. The romantic tune of the show can simply steal anyone’s heart and may end up on everyone’s playlist. When accompanied by the adorable chemistry between Kartik and Kiara, the song definitely struck a chord with the audience.

Kartik Aaryan Shares New Song

Kartik on Instagram shared a clip of Aaj Ke Baad. He accompanied the post with the caption, “Aaj Ke Baad tu meri rehna. Soul of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Aaj se mera fav aapka.” Soon after the video was shared, there was a flurry of reactions in the comment section.

An Instagram user found the song beautiful and said that she can’t wait to watch it in theatres. She wrote, “This song is soo soo beautiful.. Can’t wait now.. Satya Prem and Katha.. Ab jaldi ajao theatres mein..”

An individual wrote, “Such a beautiful song @kartikaaryan .Tears in my eyes.”

Another user was curious to know why Kiara’s character is not enjoying her wedding rituals. They commented, “I’m so intrigued! Sattu looks so happy, while Katha doesn’t! What happens? I want to know so bad.”

SatyaPrem Ki Katha

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is Kartik and Kiara’s upcoming romantic film. Ever since its trailer was launched, the fans have been pouring in love for the adorable pairing, the romantic content and the appealing visuals. The first song of the film, Naseeb Se, was unveiled a few days back and was a total love ballad.

