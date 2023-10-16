Aakhri Sach Actor Firdaus Hassan: 'JNU Played a Major Role in Shaping...' | Exclusive

Home

Aakhri Sach actor Firdaus Hassan opens up on working with Tamannaah Bhatia in Aakhri Sach, influence of JNU in his life and more in an interaction with India.com.

Firdaus Hassan on Cinema, Working With Tamannaah Bhatia And More: Firdaus Hassan is known for his recent noir-thriller Aakhri Sach. The actor who has worked in popular movies like Veer Zaara, Sanju and many other films and web shows speaks about his views on cinema, society and life in an exclusive interaction with India.com. Firdaus also shares about his working experience with Tamannaah Bhatia who plays the main protagonist in Aakhri Sach, inspired by The Burari Murders. The Aakhri Sach actor who is also a JNU (Jawaharlal University Alumni) opens up on how the institution shaped his perspective on social issues prevalent in the country.

FIRDAUS HASSAN OPENS UP ON WORKING WITH TAMANNAAH BHATIA IN AAKHRI SACH

On being asked about his experience of working with Tamannaah as a co-star, Firdaus says, “I had one of the best experiences working with Tamannaah Bhatia. She is very humble, down-to-earth and supportive co-star. Tamannaah is a very nice person and has a golden heart.” The actor also gives his views on Aakhri Sach inspired from real-life events and how it affected him as a human being. He opines, “I was so shocked that how can someone go to this extent. Because of one person the whole family suffered. People should refrain from blind faith. If somebody is claiming about something, we need to cross-check it and use our own wisdom. I thought through this series we could convey the right message. As creative people we must create awareness among people about what is right and wrong. It just shows how one person can affect the lives of so many people. I am not against anyone’s beliefs, but we need to be vigilant about whom are we following.”

FIRDAUS HASSAN REFLECTS ON INFLUENCE OF JNU AND JAPANESE CULTURE IN HIS LIFE

Firdaus also speaks about his campus life at JNU and how the activism influenced his thinking on various national issues. He tells, “JNU plays a major part in my life. I went to JNU because I wanted to join NSD since I hail from a small town in Bihar called Sher Ghati. So, when I got enrolled in JNU I studied Japanese as a foreign language since I needed a backup plan for myself. JNU taught me about social issues and how to solve the societal problems by getting into the root of it. I got the opportunity to interact with foreign students and faculties as well which gave me the necessary exposure.” The Aakhri Sach actor also opens up on the impact of Japanese culture in his life and states that, “I studied Japanese because it was in demand at that time. I am very punctual about my time which comes from Japanese culture. They are very disciplined and hard-working. When I came to Mumbai, I did three films including Yash Chopra’s Veer Zaara. Then I came back to Delhi and completed my education. My final journey started when I returned to Mumbai, it was so hard as I wasn’t getting any work. Initially I did modelling as well but I never wanted to be a model. There were times when nothing was working out. I used to go back to Delhi for a month and work as a Japanese interpreter. That’s how I financially supported myself in a city like Mumbai.”

FIRDAUS HASSAN WEIGHS IN ON COMEMRCIAL FILMS AND ART CINEMA

When quizzed about his preference when it comes to commercial and art cinema, Firdaus points out, “Actors should be very flexible, be it commercial or non-commercial cinema. I believe realistic films are a reflection of society, while commercial movies have freedom to depict larger-than-life stories. But I think these days commercial films are also giving good message to the society which is very important. Ultimately what I believe is that despite being a medium of entertainment, cinema’s moto should be to create awareness among the people. As an artist I want to contribute towards the society since I love my country.”

