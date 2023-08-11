Home

Aakhri Sach Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia Stars in Chilling Recreation of The Burari Death Case – Watch

Aakhri Sach Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia is proving her versatility this year with her wide range of filmography while portraying diverse characters. The actress is not only striking the right balance between South and Bollywood films but is also working in web series based on unique and out-of-the-box themes. Tamannaaah received accolades for her performance in Lust Stories 2 where she starred along with her real-life beau Vijay Varma. She was also praised for her dance number Shakira in Rajnikanth’s Jailer. Now, the actress is once again going to portray an intense character in the new show Aakhri Sach based on the Burari deaths.

WATCH AAKHRI SACH TRAILER:

AAKHRI SACH REVOLVES AROUND MURDER, MSYTERY AND BLACK MAGIC

In the trailer, Tamannaah is shown playing a cop who investigates a house where all family members were found hanging. The police team is still not certain if it was suicide, abatement to suicide or some other conspiracy. The trailer starts with Tamannaah waking up after a nightmare. She then goes to the crime scene along with her teammates. The death probe involves 11 family members, spanning from the age of 9 to 71. The case is referred as related to ‘mass-hanging’ but Tamannaah’s character suspects something beyond a usual suicide or murder investigation. As visuals of sorcery are shown, she also weighs on the possibility of black magic and superstition behind the alleged mass suicides. The trailer end with the caption, “Family matters should stay within the family.”

For the unversed, the Burari deaths were a ritual mass suicide of eleven family members of the Chundawat family from Burari, Delhi, India, in 2018. Ten people were found hanged, while the oldest family member, the grandmother, was strangled. The bodies were found on 1 July 2018, in the early morning after the death. The police have ruled the deaths were motivated by shared delusion or psychosis. In the trailer the deceased family is referred as ‘Randhawas’.

