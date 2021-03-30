Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his Aaliya Siddiqui are back as husband and wife a few months ago post Aaliya’s claim accusing Nawazuddin of rape. Last year, the couple were all over the headlines for their ongoing divorce process. Aaliya had alleged that the actor is not a good man and even doesn’t take care of their kids. However, now things have changed. Aaliya and Nawazuddin have come closer and she is seen most of the time, praising the actor now. On Monday, Aaliya Siddiqui got in touch with Times of India and revealed that she is at the Sacred Games actor’s farmhouse in Kasar, Maharashtra. She is waiting for Nawazuddin to join them after he completes work. “My daughter Shora, son Yaani and I are at Nawaz’s farmhouse in Kasara. I am expecting him here, soon. He is likely to join us at the farmhouse on April 5. In fact, we three- Yaani, Shora and I- played Holi with Shamas”. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas Siddiqui on Actor Getting Back With Wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Says on Their Reconciliation

Aaliya Siddiqui contacted Nawaz’s brother Shamas who drove their kids to the farmhouse. “I had come to Kasara before the kids came here. As I was in touch with Nawaz on the phone, I knew that he was coming with the kids. As COVID is on the upsurge again and the second wave seems crazy, Nawaz and I decided that we three will be safer at our Kasara farmhouse rather than in the hustle-bustle of Mumbai,” Aaliya added. Also Read - I Want to be a Good Father: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Withdrawing Divorce Notice

Shamas Siddiqui was earlier accused of physical violence by Nawaz’s wife, Aaliya. Shamas had claimed that the charges were false, added that he would approach Bombay High Court over the matter. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Expresses New Feelings For Husband, Wants to Work Things Out Between Them

In July 2020, Aaliya wrote an open letter to her husband and posted it on Twitter. She said that not just her husband, but his brothers and other members of the family also contributed to harass her. The open letter also mentioned that she had to go through a lot in their 10 years of marriage.

Now, when asked on her relationship with Nawaz, she said: “To begin with, I reiterate that we decided to put our egos aside and think together about the welfare of Shora and Yaani. Our daughter in particular, as I had mentioned in one of my recent conversations with ETimes, is very close to her father. She has now told me that she is delighted that all’s well that ends well.”