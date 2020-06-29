Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya Siddiqui are getting separated. Since first week of May, Aaliya has been vocal about her relationship with Nawaz and shared every bit of information on Twitter. She took the step forward towards divorce and accused the actor of mental abuse. Nawaz was quiet for almost two months. However, he recently sent a legal notice to his wife. As per the reports, Nawazuddin’s notice to his estranged wife alleged “engaging in fraud, wilful and planned defamation” and “slander of character”. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sends Legal Notice to Wife Aaliya Siddiqui

Today, on June 29, Aaliya Siddiqui again took to Twitter to share an audio clip. It’s a conversation between Aaliya and Nawazuddin. She wrote, “My conscience is not for SALE nor am I scared of false Defamation cases @Nawazuddin_S U can go to any extent to save @ShamasSiddiqui who harassed me right under your nose. I dont care. CDR matter & stalking is just a small example. I will show ur true face to the COURT SOON”. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui Speaks on Depression And Recalls The Time When he Felt 'he Would Die Soon'

In the audio clip shared by Aaliya, you can hear the conversation between both of them where Aaliya said where is the defamation case you have filed. To this, Nawaz said there is no defamation case as of now ‘we are thinking of it’. Aaliya also talks about Nawaz’s brother Shamas Siddiqui. “How far will you go to save Shamas?”, asks Aaliya. To this, Nawaz said ‘calm down thoda Gussa kamm karo’. Also Read - 9 Big Things That Happened in Bollywood During The Coronavirus Lockdown

Take a look at the post and listen to the audio here:

My conscience is not for SALE nor am I scared of false Defamation cases @Nawazuddin_S U can go to any extent to save @ShamasSiddiqui who harassed me right under your nose. I dont care. CDR matter & stalking is just a small example. I will show ur true face to the COURT SOON pic.twitter.com/RGT6054IDj — Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@ASiddiqui2020) June 29, 2020

Earlier, Aaliya has alleged that the actor and her family used to abuse her mentally and insult her in front of others. She has also accused the actor of being an absent father and a bad husband who never respected his wife and instead, looked out for the opportunities to humiliate her. Aaliya has added that Nawazuddin even had extra-marital affairs. She has reportedly demanded sole custody of kids – Shora and Yaani, while no one from Nawaz’s side has come out to officially speak on the divorce notice yet.