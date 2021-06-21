Mumbai: On Father’s Day, Aaliyah Kashyap had a fun chit-chat with her father and Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The father and daughter duo were seen chilling on a couch and Aaliyah was asking some of the most important (awkward) questions sent by her followers on modern parenting. It’s all about how parents these days should be with their children. The topics they covered had premarital sex, peer pressure, smoking, drinking, unplanned pregnancies, and a lot more. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Undergoes Angioplasty After Mild Chest Pain, Condition Stable

Aaliyah Kashyap recorded this fun and important chat with her father Anurag Kashyap and uploaded it on YouTube. The questions from the session were:

-What would you do if you walked in on me making out?

-Would you ok with your daughter being sexually active as a teenager?

-Sleepovers with boyfriends?

-What if I told you I was pregnant?

-Opinion on one night stands and hook-ups

-Sex before marriage

-Are you okay with kids drinking and smoking as teenagers?

Well, yes the Gangs of Wasseypur did answer to all these questions and proves that he is the coolest dad in the world.

Anurag also talked about Aaliyah’s choice of friends and boyfriends. His current boyfriend Shane is in Mumbai and is staying with them. Anurag Kashyap said that parents need to understand that India has changed a lot. He feels the older generation is a more repressed one as compared to the current lot.

There was one thing that Anurag doesn’t want Aliyah or any other kid should do.

Anurag Kashyap underwent angioplasty after his reports revealed a few blockages in his heart. He was immediately admitted to the hospital for surgery and then discharged. On the work front, Anurag Kashyap had been working on the post-production of his next, Dobaaraa from home. The film has Taapsee Pannu and it will be a reunion with her after Manmarziyaan. Dobaaraa will also star Pavail Gulati in the lead role. The team had wrapped up the shooting of the sci-fi thriller in March earlier this year.