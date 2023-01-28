Home

Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali recently made waves with their friendly banter at a party in Mumbai on Friday. The two old friends caused a stir on the internet as Ali came out of nowhere and escorted Shetty to her car. He also held her close and kissed her goodbye on her cheek. Aamir Ali then quickly rushed back towards the restaurant, without posing for the paps. The video went viral in no time and netizens began to wonder if something is going on between the two. Shamita Shetty looked hot in a noodle-strapped white top with a plunging neckline and a leather skirt. Aamir Ali, on the other hand, looked dapper in a grey t-shirt with blue pants and a white jacket.

Several netizens dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote said, “Celebrities ka kch bharosa ni , inko goodbye kisses dene wale kabi b badal jate hain😜.” Another user asked, “Did you move on from Raqesh Bapat?” Several others said, “They are just friends, let them be.”

Shamita Shetty shared photos with Aamir Ali, Jennifer Winget, Anusha Dandekar, Mandira Bedi, and Ashish Chowdhry, among others from the party last night in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have already agreed to separate but have not yet begun the divorce process. The couple ended their eight years long marriage, and have a daughter Ayra together. Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, who fell in love after meeting in the Bigg Boss OTT house, split up because of personal differences. The couple broke up prior to the debut of their romantic music video, ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda.’

