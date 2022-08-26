Aamir Ali Reacts to Not Being Allowed to Meet Daughter: Aamir Ali has finally reacted to not being allowed to meet his daughter Ayra post his divorce with Sanjeedha Sheikh. The actor duo who divorced in 2021 post nine years of marriage do not seem to be on cordial terms as per recent media speculations. Aamir has now opened about his separation with Sanjeeda, his emotional trauma and not being able to meet his daughter in a recent interview. The actor mentioned that he was ‘shook’ after his divorce but being “a sportsman by nature” he never gives up, in an interaction with Times of India. He also stated that he doesn’t “harbour ill feelings for anyone” and wished the best for Sanjeeda.

Reacting to the recent controversy as he is unable to meet Ayra Aamir said, “It’s a sensitive topic and I don’t wish to talk about it. I don’t want to play any cards, but unfortunately, a man is always blamed.” He pointed out that he has always maintained a ‘dignified silence’ on his personal life. Aamir also told that he respects his ex as he has spent so many years with her. He concluded by wishing Sanjeeda and Ayra all the best and hoped his daughter was taken care of in the best possible way.