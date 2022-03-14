Aamir Khan Special: It is Aamir Khan’s birthday today! A day before turning 57, the actor got candid in one of the recent interviews where he spoke about his divorce with ex-wife Kiran Rao and how he calls separation a ‘biggest mistake’. Aamir and Kiran had parted ways last year, leaving fans with many questions unanswered. He had two fail marriages one with Reena Dutta (they were married for 16 years amd have two children Junaid and Ira Khan) and then Aamir married Kiran (they were married for 15 years and have a son Azad Rao Khan). While speaking exclusively with News18, the Laal Singh Chadda actor reflected upon his life, decisions and confessed he was more focused on work than his family.Also Read - Aamir Khan Gets Emotional After Watching Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund: This is One Of His Best Films

Aamir even talked about the reason of separation with Kiran. He had said that Kiran would tell him that he should not change as a person and whenever they discuss something as a family, he looks lost. "Somewhere I didn't shoulder my responsibilities. I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife – Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena's parents, Kiran's parents, my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones. When I was 18, when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that I somewhere — today I realise — people who were close to me, I couldn't give them time the way I wanted to. They are important to me," the actor said.

When Aamir was asked if separation was an act of selfishness, he admitted that it was. "I was trying to build a relationship with my audience and I gave so much to that relationship, from my time to emotions. I have laughed with my audience, I have cried with them, I have held their hand. They also encouraged me at the same time. I have given them hope through my films like Taare Zameen Par. I have given all my time to my work and I made that relationship very strong. I thought my family was with me anyway. I just wanted to win the hearts of the audience at the time. And, I got completely lost, so much so that I forgot my family was waiting for me," he added.

Aamir regrets not spending time with his family back then. “It’s my biggest mistake (not being able to spend enough time with kids). But I won’t blame my profession for it. Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn’t there for her. I was busy with films. Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn’t by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared. And, I know that moment will never come back,” he said.

Aamir Khan summed up his divorce with Kiran Rao by saying, “We are working together. We live close by. But we are no longer husband and wife and that’s why we decided to call it quits.”