Aamir Khan admits he and Rajkumar Hirani were ‘not totally happy’ with PK, changed second half due to…

Aamir Khan admits that he and Rajkumar Hirani were not fully satisfied with PK, revealed second half was changed. Read inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, we usually see the end product on the big screen. However, what happens behind the surface is a lot more than what meets the eye. One such similar situation was recently unfolded by star Aamir Khan. He revealed that he and director Rajkumar Hirani were not completely satisfied with the film before its release. Despite the 2014 satire breaking records and receiving critical acclaim, the actor admitted that creative changes had to be made to the second half of the film.

Aamir further also revealed that the original script was quite different from what audiences eventually saw on screen.

‘We were not really fully happy.’

“In case of PK, which was a huge success, both Raju and I were not really fully happy with the film. Because originally, he had written a different script. And the second half was slightly different from what we had made. But there was another film that came out just before us called OMG – Oh My God and the themes were kind of similar,” he said.

Changes in the second half

“The plot was totally different, because here (in PK) there is an alien, and it’s all totally different, but some of the themes were similar. Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) was very adamant that we must change our second half, and we did, and the film was also a success. But before the release, Raju and I discussed how we were not totally happy with the film, but how this was the best we could have done. Luckily, the film worked, and it was a big success,” he added.

About PK

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, PK also starred Anushka Sharma, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Dutt. At the time of its release, it became the highest-grossing Indian film, holding the record until it was later surpassed by Baahubali 2 and Dangal.

