Home

Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker to reunite for another sports drama 25 years after Lagaan

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker to reunite for another sports drama 25 years after Lagaan

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker are said to be reuniting for another emotional period sports drama. The film will be based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath.

Aamir Khan,Ashutosh Gowarikar PC: (YouTube)

Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker created history almost 25 years ago with Lagaan, a sports drama that gave Indian cinema international recognition and was later also nominated for an Oscar. Lagaan is more than just a film; it became an emotion for the audiences and is still a cult film even today.

Now, decades later, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker are said to be reuniting for another emotional period sports drama. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the duo is working on a film based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath.

The project is in an advanced stage, with multiple script reading sessions already done. The film will reportedly be an inspirational sports drama set against the backdrop of the 1947 India-Pakistan Partition. “The team is aggressively working on this story for a while now and the final draft also has creative inputs from the maverick duo Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. It’s an emotional, inspiring sports drama set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak partition in 1947,” revealed a source.

Also Read: After Gold rates crash, Aamir Khan gifts Gauri Spratt Brazilian aquamarine stone ring worth whopping Rs…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Previously, Aamir Khan confirmed in an interview that he will be shooting three films back-to-back starting in September 2026. According to reports, this project will be followed by filmmaker Rahul Modi’s startup-based drama, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. After that, Aamir is expected to begin work on the much-awaited sequel to 3 Idiots alongside Vicky Kaushal, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. Reports suggest that shooting for the sequel will begin in the second half of 2027.

Also Read: Aamir Khan cries at son Junaid Khan’s Ek Din Ki Mehfil event, proud father says ‘Tumne achha khaasa…’ – Watch viral video

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India is a 2001 Indian Hindi-language historical sports drama written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film was produced by Aamir Khan, who also played the lead role. It starred newcomer Gracy Singh alongside British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.