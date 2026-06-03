Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt to marry on THIS date; check venue and guest list

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt are set to get married in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple has reportedly chosen a simple registered marriage. Check details inside.

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Aamir Khan to marry Gauri (PC-Instagram)

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is reportedly set to take a new step in his personal life by marrying his partner, Gauri Spratt. According to reports, the couple plans to tie the knot on July 5 in a private ceremony attended only by family members and close friends. Sources claim that Aamir, 59, and Gauri, 47, recently decided to formalise their relationship. The couple is said to be happy and secure in their relationship and wanted the wedding to be a simple celebration of their bond rather than a grand public event.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will have a registered marriage

Reports suggest that they have opted for a registered marriage at home and do not plan to host a lavish reception for the film industry. Preparations for the intimate ceremony have reportedly already begun. However, neither Aamir nor Gauri has officially confirmed the wedding plans so far.

While the official guest list has not been revealed, there is speculation that Aamir Khan’s close friends from the industry, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, may attend the private ceremony, depending on their availability.

How did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt meet?

Ever since making their relationship official, Gauri has been captured with Aamir on several occasions. Gauri, who is the mother of a seven-year-old son, is believed to have known Aamir for almost 25 years as friends before they decided to get into a relationship. Refreshing your memory, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday in March last year. The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor hosted a fun meet and greet with the media before the birthday, and as he was interacting with the press, Mr Perfectionist shared that he has found love once again.

Aamir introduced his partner by giving her an adorable shoutout. He shared that while they have been friends for around 25 years, they developed romantic feelings for each other only some time back.

Aamir Khan’s third marriage

For those who do not know, Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children – Junaid and Ira Khan. However, these two decided to go their separate ways in 2002. Later in 2005, Aamir married for the second time with Kiran Rao, with whom he has one son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran also ended up parting ways in 2021.