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After Gold rates crash, Aamir Khan gifts Gauri Spratt Brazilian aquamarine stone ring worth whopping Rs...

After Gold rates crash, Aamir Khan gifts Gauri Spratt Brazilian aquamarine stone ring worth whopping Rs…

For the engagement ring, Aamir Khan selected some of the world’s most exceptional stones for girlfriend Gauri Spratt, with hundreds of hours of artisan work going into each piece. Here's a close look of the ring.

Aamir Khan appears to be preparing for his third marriage to his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. There are reports suggesting that the couple is engaged, as diamond rings were seen sparkling on both of their fingers. This shows that even at 60, Aamir continues to stand out when it comes to romance. At a recent event, he was spotted holding Gauri’s hand, which led to further speculation that the couple had already exchanged rings.

The gold price in India increased by Rs 1,200, reaching Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams and amid the crash, actor Aamir Khan purchased two ultra-rare custom gemstone rings made for his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. He selected some of the world’s most exceptional stones, with hundreds of hours of artisan work going into each piece. The rings were created by the luxury jewellery brand QWEEN, which hasn’t officially launched yet – making Aamir one of its first customers. The light blue ring that Gauri was recently seen wearing is one of these two special rings. Aamir chose to commission two rings instead of one because he believes that “love cannot be explained by a single feeling.” The rings feature an aquamarine (blue) and a ruby (red), selected for both their beauty and rarity.

These bespoke creations feature an aquamarine and a ruby, chosen for both their beauty and rarity. One ring centres on a luminous blue aquamarine sourced from Brazil, surrounded by a halo of natural diamonds, while the other highlights a high-quality ruby from Madagascar both stones representing different facets of a bond: the ruby for passion and lasting devotion, and the aquamarine for clarity and emotional depth.

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What is the price of Gauri Spratt’s ring?

Since the exact price is not available on the website, good-quality aquamarine rings in India typically range from Rs 55,000 to Rs 10 lakh, depending on their quality. Even a single 6–7 carat Brazilian aquamarine stone (without a ring setting) can cost hundreds of dollars or more, depending on its clarity and colour. However, the ring seen on Gauri’s finger appears to be a high-end Brazilian aquamarine piece, which can cost Rs 25 lakh or more, depending on its size and craftsmanship.

However, there is no truth to these rumours. There’s no official information on his engagement. He once said that he is “married” to Gauri in his heart and mind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qween (@weareqween)

On Khan’s 60th birthday last year, Aamir Khan officially introduced Gauri Spratt to the media, confirming that the two had been dating for 18 months. They have a 14-year age difference.

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