Mumbai: The release date of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been announced. The movie will hit theatres worldwide on April 14 2022 i.e on Baisakhi. On Saturday, Aamir Khan Productions took to Twitter and shared the news with fans and wrote, "We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date." Along with this, the production house also dropped a new poster of the movie.

The poster captures the chemistry between Aamir and Kareena, who last worked together as a romantic pair in the blockbuster 3 Idiots. While Aamir can be seen dressed up as a Sikh with a turban and long beard, Kareena looks simple yet beautiful in a suit. Shot in over 100 locations across India, the love story spans different time periods of the journey of the protagonists.

Check the new Laal Singh Chaddha poster here:

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on February 11. However, it was then postponed after reportedly Advait Chandan directorial missed the deadline because of the outstanding post-production work. The film was originally scheduled for Christmas 2020, but it was pushed back a year to February.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. It has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The movie is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump which is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.