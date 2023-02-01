Home

Aamir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Beat Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor With ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ at a Wedding – Watch Viral Video

Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan were clicked at a wedding, performing to the hit Bollywood song 'Tune Maari Entriyaan'. Check out their viral video here.

Aamir Khan-Kartik Aaryan viral video: Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan were clicked at a wedding recently where the two entertained the crowd with their dance performance. In a video that is going viral on social media, the popular stars are seen matching their steps to the tunes of ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan‘, a song from the 2013 Hindi film ‘Gunday‘. It was originally picturised on Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra, and became an instant chartbuster upon its release.

Dressed in a black sherwani with an embroidered shawl, Aamir follows Kartik as he emulated the hook step of the song. Together, the two simply light up the wedding function and make everyone go crazy with their performance. The video of them dancing is from a wedding ceremony in Bhopal. In another video that’s circulating on the internet, Kartik sings the ‘Kaun Nachdi’ song as he stands on the stage with Aamir who dances and claps.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. It was released on August 11, 2022, and turned out to be a failure at the box office but was admired by fans upon its Netflix release. The movie was a remake of the 1994 Oscar winner Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Kartik is gearing up for his upcoming action entertainer film ‘Shehzada‘, the release date of which was recently pushed by a week in the wake of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan euphoria.