Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Heartwarming Dance Steals the Show at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding, Watch

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in a low-key registered wedding at Taj Lands End, Mumbai on Wednesday. The intimate affair was attended by close family members and a select group of friends. The ceremony was marked by heartfelt moments, with the couple signing their official marriage papers, surrounded by their parents. Nupur came to the venue jogging in his athleisure. A proud Aamir Khan exuded joy, standing beside his daughter and her new husband, while mother Reema Khan smiled, witnessing the occasion. What made this wedding stand out was the groom’s unconventional entrance. Rather than the old baraat style on horseback, Nupur and his groomsmen opted for a unique jog to the venue, adding a touch of novelty and personal flair to the event.

There are several videos from the wedding that’s going viral and one of them is of Aamir Khan grooving with Kiran Rao on the tunes of ‘Meri Pyari Behaniya’.

Watch the video of Aamir Khan dancing with Kiran Rao

The event has become the talk of the town, not just due to the family’s celebrity status, but also for its unconventional and refreshing take on celebrating love and union. Nupur’s decision to sign his marriage papers in workout attire, later changing into a sherwani, added an unexpected yet charming twist to the proceedings.

Moreover, the pre-wedding festivities were captured in a candid moment, featuring Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Azad, and Junaid, showcasing the warmth and togetherness of the family amidst the joyous celebrations.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

