Delhi: Actors Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh paid a visit to the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday ahead of the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan starrer is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatres on August 11.

Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh paid their respects to the war veterans. Advait Chandan, the director was also present at the National War Memorial, which stands for the nation's gratitude to its armed forces. Mona Singh, who essays the role of Laal Singh aka Aamir Khan's mother in the film shared pictures from their visit and captioned it, "Thank u to all those who served n who still serving ,who sacrifice so much for us . #warmemorial #Delhi @aamirkhanproductions."

Check Mona Singh’s Instagram Post:

Also Read - Delhi Witnesses Rising Coronavirus Cases, Should You be Worried? Here’s What CM Kejriwal Says

A special screening of the upcoming family comedy was recently held in Hyderabad in the presence of many well-known industry leaders. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Satyadev Kancharana, Allu Sirish, and Allu Aravind were among the attendees.

A Glimpse From Laal Singh Chaddha’s Promo:

Bangalore & Hyderabad, you have been so warm and kind! Thank you for all the love for team Laal Singh Chaddha ❤️ Watch #LaalSinghChaddha in cinemas only on 11th August. Book your tickets now. https://t.co/8Jdn1HUUB0 #AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #MonaSingh @chay_akkineni pic.twitter.com/2uvB7BQWmW — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) August 9, 2022

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan will now compete against one another this Friday.

