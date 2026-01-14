Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani lock March 2026 shoot for Dadasaheb Phalke’s biopic

After years of quiet development, Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani are finally moving closer to bringing the life of Dadasaheb Phalke to the big screen. The much-talked-about biopic, centred on the man known as the father of Indian cinema, is now expected to go on floors in March 2026. The makers are taking a careful, unhurried approach, determined to get both the emotion and the history right.

Why is the script being rewritten again?

A major reason for the delay is the script. According to a report in Mid-Day, Hirani is currently working on a fresh draft. This rewrite is not a sudden decision but the result of years of discussion and refinement. The story has been in development for over four years, with multiple writers contributing at different stages.

Hirani is collaborating with his longtime writing partner Abhijat Joshi, along with Hindukush Bharadwaj and Avishkar Bharadwaj. The team’s goal is clear: tell Phalke’s story in a way that feels relevant today, without losing the weight of his legacy.

How will the film balance humour and history?

Those close to the project say the rewrite is focused on striking the right tone. Hirani and Aamir both believe the film should feel emotionally contemporary while staying rooted in history. As a source revealed, “Hirani and Aamir agree that the film must feel emotionally contemporary while staying rooted in history. The rewrite is to fine-tune the balance of humour and sincerity. They want to ensure that the character arc captures Phalke’s stature. The draft will likely be finalised by February, and production will begin in late March.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

This balance is crucial. Phalke was a visionary and a pioneer, but also a man who struggled, experimented and believed deeply in his dream at a time when cinema was still a novelty in India.

What role will technology play in recreating the era?

Recreating early 20th-century India is no small task. To make the period setting believable, the production team is using advanced technology. FX studios in Los Angeles have reportedly developed AI-powered visual references to help design sets and environments that reflect the time accurately, while still appealing to modern audiences.

Why does Dadasaheb Phalke’s story matter today?

Phalke directed Raja Harishchandra in 1913, widely regarded as India’s first full-length feature film. His contribution laid the foundation for an industry that now produces hundreds of films every year. Bringing his journey to the screen is not just about nostalgia, but about reminding audiences where Indian cinema began.

While preparations continue, Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting Happy Patel, a film produced by him and starring Vir Das and Mithila Palkar. Once that wraps up, all eyes will be on this ambitious biopic, which promises to be both a tribute and a thoughtfully told story of a true pioneer.