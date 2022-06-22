Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made the most of Mumbai rains as he decided to spend some quality time with son Azad. The adorable father-son duo of Bollywood was spotted spending some quality time together over a football session in the rain. Aamir and Azad were twinning in black T-shirts while playing football in a parking space. At one point, one could also see a sweet banter between the two as the duo argued over their scores. Azad told dad Aamir that he had scored three goals, while the latter argued that it was only one.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Clash: ‘Aamir Khan…’

The official Instagram account of the actor's production house Aamir Khan Productions shared the video on social media on Tuesday evening. The caption on the video read: "All fun and a lot of rains. Aamir and Azad enjoy the rain over a football session."

Watch Aamir Khan and Azad playing football in rain:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)



Soon as the video was shared, fans just can't stop gushing and flooded the post with comments. One social media user wrote, "That feeling is amazing (heart-eyes). Playing football under the rain is heaven." Another commented, "Omg, football with Aamir sir and rainy, this is crazy." A fan called Aamir and Azad 'cute,' while another called the video 'lovely.' One fan told Aamir to take care of himself and not get sick in the rain, writing, "Be careful sir. Don't be sick. We need you."

Azad was born to Aamir and his second wife Kiran Rao in 2011 through surrogacy.

The star-son Azad frequently features in videos and pictures with his father which are shared on the official Instagram account of Aamir Khan Productions. A few months ago, pictures of Aamir Khan and Azad eating mangoes together were shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)



On the work front, Aamir is preparing for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on August 11.