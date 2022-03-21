Aamir Khan breaks silence on success of The Kashmir Files: Actor Aamir Khan was in Delhi on Sunday where he interacted with the team of RRR. Apart from many things that he mentioned about the SS Rajamouli film, the actor also talked about The Kashmir Files – a film that has created havoc at the Box Office and has been widely appreciated for its content. Answering the media’s question at the event in the capital, Aamir said he is extremely happy to know about the success of The Kashmir Files, especially because of the subject it addresses.Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Kashmiri Muslim Apologises For 1990 Genocide on TV, Vivek Agnihotri Writes Back

The superstar was asked to express his views on the Vivek Agnihotri-directorial and if he would like to watch it. When a journalist told him that Anupam Kher, who plays an integral role in the movie, has said in one of his interviews that he wants to know Aamir's views on the film, the actor said, "Zarur dekhuga main kyuki vo ek history ka aisa hissa hai jisse humara dil dukhta hai. Jo Kashmir me Kashmiri Panditon ke sath hua hai, vo yakeenan bade dukh ki baat hai (I am definitely going to watch this film. This is a painful part of our history. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandit community in Kashmir is indeed heartbreaking)."

Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher’s Mother is Hurt And Furious As She Talks About The Tragedy - Watch Video

The superstar added that every Indian should watch The Kashmir Files to remember that sad part of history. "Aur aisi ek film jo bani hai us topic par, vo yakinan har Hindustani ko dekhna chahye aur har Hindustani ko yaad karna chahye ki jab ek insaan par atyachar hota hai… toh vo kya feel karta hai (Every Indian should watch this film and remember the atrocity)."

Aamir went on to say that he’s happy for the film’s success and he knows that it has touched the hearts of the audience. “This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and I think that’s wonderful. So, I will definitely watch the film. And I am so happy that the film is successful. This was a sad time in India and I think people should look at it carefully and remember,” he said.

The film industry was recently criticised for maintaining a stoic silence on the success of The Kashmir Files which is now inching close to Rs 200 crore at the Box Office worldwide. The film is based on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley and features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and Bhasha Sumbli among others. Your views on Aamir’s statement?