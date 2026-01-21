Home

Aamir Khan breaks his silence on the delay of his dream project Mahabharata, calls it...

Aamir Khan shares insights on the reasons behind the delay of his highly anticipated Mahabharata adaptation and what fans can expect from this long-awaited project.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has finally spoken about his long-cherished dream project, Mahabharata, addressing years of speculation about why the epic film has not yet materialized. Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on this ambitious project, which Aamir describes as one of the most important films he has ever considered. The actor revealed that the scale and cultural significance of the Mahabharata have made him extremely cautious about rushing into production.

While many assumed the delay was due to scheduling or industry hurdles, Aamir clarified that his approach is rooted in responsibility. He emphasized that Mahabharata is not just a story but a deeply ingrained part of Indian heritage.

What did Aamir Khan say?

In a recent interview, Aamir explained, “That’s my dream, let’s see if it becomes a reality one day. I really would love to have the opportunity to do that, but it is a big responsibility.” He further elaborated that the Mahabharata is so deeply connected to Indian culture that almost everyone has either read the Bhagwat Gita or heard its stories from their elders. This connection, he said, makes the project both exciting and daunting.

A potential career-defining film

Reports suggest that Mahabharata could also mark the final chapter of Aamir Khan’s Bollywood career. The actor hinted in mid-2025 that this film might be the culmination of his cinematic journey. “Maybe after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to do. I cannot do anything after this, as the material of this film is going to be like that,” he said. This has fueled further anticipation, as fans hope to see Aamir conclude his illustrious career with a film of unmatched scale and depth.

More anticipations for Mahabharata and its legacy

The project has sparked widespread excitement in the film industry. Names like Rajkumar Hirani and SS Rajamouli have been linked to Mahabharata in different capacities, adding to the buzz. While Aamir may collaborate with Hirani, Rajamouli has also expressed interest in bringing his vision of Mahabharata to life. With both filmmakers being celebrated for their cinematic legacy, the project promises to be historic whenever it finally comes together.

