Aamir Khan breaks silence on interfaith marriages, rejects ‘Love Jihad’ allegations: ‘Neither Gauri, Reena nor Kiran…’

Aamir Khan has rejected claims linking his interfaith marriages to 'Love Jihad', saying none of his partners converted their religion. Here's what the actor said about his interfaith marriages.

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Aamir Khan with Gauri Spratt, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao (PC: Instagram)

Aamir Khan has once again addressed the controversy surrounding his personal life, this time responding directly to allegations that have followed his interfaith relationships over the years. The actor, who has often preferred to keep discussions centred on his work, decided to clarify his stance after fresh criticism surfaced following his relationship with Gauri Spratt. Speaking candidly, Aamir dismissed the ‘brand ambassador of love jihad’ label and explained that his marriages and relationships have always been based on mutual respect rather than religion. He also made it clear that neither his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, nor his current partner Gauri Spratt ever converted to another faith.

His remarks have reignited conversations about interfaith marriages, personal choice, and the assumptions often made about celebrities. While the debate continues online, Aamir’s response offers a clearer picture of how he views his family’s values and the decisions they have made over the years.

Aamir Khan says no religious conversion took place

Responding to the allegations, Aamir said his family has always embraced different faiths and backgrounds. He dismisses ‘Love Jihad’ claims over his marriages and says none of his partners converted. He pointed out that both his sisters are married to Hindu men, his daughter Ira Khan is also married to a Hindu, and his cousin Mansoor Khan is married to a Christian.

In an interaction with Rediff, regarding ‘Love Jihad’ allegations, the actor said, “Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes.”

The actor stressed that his own marriages were civil marriages and did not involve any religious conversion. Referring to his former wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, as well as his current partner Gauri Spratt, Aamir said none of them changed their religion.

He also clarified that Gauri is a Christian and added that she is not a practising Christian. According to Aamir, these facts alone contradict the claims that have been made about his personal life.

Aamir Khan’s interfaith marriages controversy

Aamir Khan’s interfaith marriages have drawn both religious objections from conservative clerics and political allegations of ‘Love Jihad’ after his third marriage. The controversy centers on his long-standing history of relationships with women of different faiths, his marriages ending in divorce, and his recent third marriage to a non-Muslim.

Aamir Khan tied the knot with Gauri Spratt in his third marriage on July 5, 2026, at his Mumbai residence. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. In the interview he also added, “The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian.”

Over the years, the actor has repeatedly said that he continues to share respectful relationships with his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He has often spoken about co-parenting, mutual respect, and maintaining strong family bonds even after their marriages ended.