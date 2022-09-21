Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s brother and actor-filmmaker Faisal Khan is trending big on the internet for the shocking statements that he has recently given to the media. We know that his relationship with Aamir Khan is not that great and it became strained when the former was held at the family home against his will after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. However, in the latest interview with TOI, Faisal Khan revealed shocking things about his Bollywood brother.Also Read - Srinagar's First Multiplex To Open On September 20, Likely To Screen THIS Bollywood Movie On First Day

Faisal Khan was ‘caged’ at Aamir Khan’s house

Faisal Khan, who was seen with Aamir in Mela film, said to the news portal that he has already been caged in his brother's house. When he was given an offer to appear in Bigg Boss, he declined and said that he has already been 'caged'. "Qaid mein mazaa nahin hai (there's no fun being caged). I have been caged once in Aamir's house. I don't intend to get caged again. I want to live free and flow like water."

Faisal Khan: Aamir Khan should have picked a better script for Laal Singh Chaddha

The Mela actor told TOI that his brother could not fulfill the expectations he had from his latest release Laal Singh Chaddha. He said that Aamir could have picked a better script for the film, which was an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. "I felt that the film was good in parts. I felt that Aamir should have selected a better script, especially because he was coming with a film after 4 years. I liked the film in parts, but not completely. With Aamir and other good actors you expect them to do too good work. They should blow your mind. But that didn't happen with Laal Singh Chaddha, unfortunately. It was not a 'wow!' film."

Faisal Khan: Aamir Khan’s Apology Before Film Release Seemed ‘Opportunistic’

Aamir Khan was in the news before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha because he faced a boycott over some old statements from his old interviews. Although Aamir was quick to apologise, his brother thinks he was being opportunistic. Faisal said, “Yes, it was right to apologise. No person knows everything in life. There’s no harm in apologising and correcting yourself. You become a better human being after that. He should have apologised immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was releasing. That seems opportunistic. But if someone doesn’t realise that they might have hurt someone then I don’t know about that. Because you don’t know when realisation dawns upon someone.”