A video of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan celebrating his mom Zeenat Hussain's birthday is going viral. The heartwarming video also features Aamir's ex wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad. The video from Aamir's fam-jam has been doing the rounds on social media in which the actor's mother is seen cutting her birthday cake along with her extended family.

In the viral clip, Zeenat was seen sitting on a chair surrounded by her family members. Aamir, Kiran and Azad sat on the floor next to her. The actor was seen smiling, singing the birthday song and clapping along with others. At one point, when Zeenat was unable to blow out the candles, Aamir and Azad helped her blow out the candles. Their other family members were also seen smiling and clicking pictures.

Also Read - 'Meri Mamma Kehti Thi': Aamir Khan's Dialogue From Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hit Meme Now

The video has garnered a lot of sweet reactions from the netizens.”How lovely,” an Instagram user commented.”Nothing better than spending time with family,” another user wrote.

Earlier, this week Aamir and Azad were also seen shopping in Mumbai. The father-son duo also posed for the paparazzi.

On work front, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which will release on August 11. The film is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya.