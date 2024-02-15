Home

Aamir Khan Confirms Comeback With ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, To Have a Christmas Release

Aamir Khan on Sitaare Zameen Par: The theme is same like ‘Taare Zameen Par' but the difference is this one will make you laugh.

Aamir Khan recently made a special appearance at the screening of his production venture, ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ at IIM Bengaluru, accompanied by the film’s director, Kiran Rao. Engaging with fans during a Q&A session, Aamir addressed queries about his upcoming acting projects, particularly considering the lukewarm reception of his last film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ in 2022. Aamir revealed that his next acting project is titled ‘Sitaare Zameen Par‘ and shared that shooting had commenced the previous week. He expressed hopes for a Christmas release and described the film as “the next level of ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ like a part 2.” Aamir clarified that while the theme remains similar, the characters and storyline differ. He highlighted the distinction by noting that, unlike the emotionally resonant ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ aims to leave audiences in laughter. Directed by Prasanna, the film takes a fresh perspective on a familiar theme.

Aamir said, “The theme is the same but the difference is, unlike ‘Taare Zameen Par, which left you with tears, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will leave in laughter. Prasanna is directing it and it is an entertaining film. We are looking at the same topic but with a different perspective.”

Having taken a one-year hiatus from acting after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ Aamir Khan’s last blockbuster was the 2017 film ‘Secret Superstar.’ During this break, he made a cameo appearance in ‘Salaam Venky’ and expressed a desire to spend more time with his family. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ marks his anticipated comeback to the big screen, and Aamir is excited about the entertaining and perspective-shifting film directed by Prasanna.

As Aamir Khan embarks on this new cinematic journey, fans eagerly await the release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ with hopes for a delightful and refreshing story.

