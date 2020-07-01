Bollywood actor Aamir Khan took to his Twitter account and revealed that his mother Zeenat Hussain has been tested negative for coronavirus. It had earlier been reported that some of his staff members had tested positive for coronavirus. Aamir mentioned in his tweet that his family had also been spending time in quarantine after his staff was diagnosed with coronavirus. He also shared except for his mother everyone have taken the test and are COVID-19 negative. Also Read - COVID Situation in Delhi Not as 'Terrible' as Predicted, Says Kejriwal But Warns Against Complacency

On July 1, Aamir in his tweet updated fans, "Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes Folded hands. Love. a. (sic)."

— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 1, 2020



In his earlier statement, Aamir mentioned in his tweet that BMC officials for taking good care of his staff members and all others in the crisis. He wrote, “Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society (sic).”

The actor had asked his fans to pray for her. He had said, “The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us (sic).”

On the work front, Aamir was shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha when the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus was imposed in March this year. Around half of the shooting schedule is left and there’s no chance that the film can meet its expected release deadline in December this year. This has also impacted Aamir’s other projects which were lined-up to begin after the release of Laal Singh Chadha. One of them was the Hindi remake of south hit Vikram Vedha that was going to feature Saif Ali Khan along with Aamir.