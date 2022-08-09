Aamir Khan Confirms SRK’s Cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha: Superstar Aamir Khan‘s much-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2022. While the film’s plot was hinted at in the trailer, there are still many aspects of the movie that haven’t been revealed and will surprise moviegoers. Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan‘s appearance in the movie is one of its surprises.Also Read - Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Poses With Boyfriend in Sheer Black Top And Hot Bralette - Check Viral Photo

In an interview with a foreign publication, Aamir claimed that he approached SRK because he was searching for ‘the largest iconic star in India.’ He said, Well Shah Rukh is a friend. I told him that ‘I needed someone who can represent what Elvis Presley represented in America. I need the biggest iconic star of India, which is why I am coming to you. He was really sweet and he said, Yes.” Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Gippy Grewal’s Son Gurfateh Was Asked to Cut His Hair, He Refused

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump from 1994. In the film, Forrest’s mother manages a boarding house where new residents are welcomed each day. Elvis Presley was a guest there. Rumour has it that Shahrukh Khan teaches little Laal Singh how to strike his famous posture by outstretching his arms. However, nothing in confirmed yet.

Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots co-stars, will appear alongside him in Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya makes his Bollywood debut with it as well. Forrest Gump, a 1994 masterpiece directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks, was adapted into Hindi as Laal Singh Chaddha. Together with Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Aamir Khan produced the movie.

