Aamir Khan confirms third marriage with Gauri Spratt: ‘It’s true, date is…’

Aamir Khan is set to marry his partner Gauri Spratt in July in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The actor recently confirmed the wedding, marking a new chapter in his life.

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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt(PC-Instagram)

Aamir Khan has confirmed reports about his marriage to longtime partner Gauri Spratt. The actor revealed that the couple will tie the knot on July 5 in a private ceremony. Speaking to Variety India, Aamir said, “I’m currently travelling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.” The actor had publicly confirmed his relationship with Gauri in 2025. Born in Bengaluru, Gauri is a businesswoman and fashion professional and is 14 years younger than Aamir. The couple has chosen to keep their wedding celebrations intimate, away from the public spotlight.

This will be Aamir Khan’s third marriage. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta, whom he wed in 1986, and later to Kiran Rao in 2005. Following his separation from Kiran in 2021, Aamir is now set to begin a new chapter in his life with Gauri Spratt.

Aamir had publicly introduced Gauri and spoken about their relationship during his birthday celebrations in March this year. The actor, who has been open about their bond in recent months, is now preparing to marry the 47-year-old businesswoman in an intimate ceremony on July 5.

When Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend, Gauri

Aamir Khan’s wedding announcement comes months after he openly spoke about how much Gauri Spratt has changed his life. In an interview with Navbharat Times, the actor said that he and Gauri were happy living together and that she had brought a sense of peace and completeness to his life. “Gauri has made me and my life complete. I feel much more at peace now. We are serious about each other and are partners in every sense,” Aamir had said.

The actor had also hinted at marriage in an earlier interview, saying that he already felt married to Gauri emotionally. “In my heart, I’m already married to her. We both feel ready to take our relationship to the next level, so formalising our union feels like a natural step,” he shared.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, is 47 years old and works in the wellness and beauty industry. Aamir Khan officially introduced her to the media during his birthday celebrations on March 13 this year, a day before he turned 60. At the time, Aamir revealed that although he and Gauri had known each other for many years, they reconnected later in life and gradually built a strong relationship away from the public eye. The actor also shared that they had been dating for around 18 months. Since then, the couple has often been spotted together at public events, including the premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par, Bollywood gatherings, and family get-togethers.

Gauri is a mother to a six-year-old son. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has two kids from his first wife Reena Dutta and one son from his second wife Kiran Rao.

Who is Aamir Khan’s first wife?

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta on April 18, 1986. Reena briefly appeared in the iconic song “Papa Kehte Hain” from Aamir’s debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The former couple has two children together – son Junaid Khan, who has followed in his father’s footsteps as an actor, and daughter Ira Khan. Reena was also associated with Aamir professionally and co-produced the critically acclaimed film Lagaan. However, after 16 years of marriage, the couple parted ways and finalised their divorce in December 2002. Following the separation, Reena was granted custody of their children. Meanwhile, Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan married fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024.

Who is Aamir Khan’s second wife?

Aamir Khan married filmmaker Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005. The two first met during the making of Lagaan, where Kiran worked as an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker. Over time, their friendship blossomed into a relationship, and they eventually tied the knot. The couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy on December 5, 2011. After nearly 16 years of marriage, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in July 2021. Despite ending their marriage, the two have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent Azad together.