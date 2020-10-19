Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has again proved to be a perfectionist as nothing can stop him from working be it his injury. He is currently shooting in Delhi for his much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha. While Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up her shoot, Amir is still left with a few shots. The star suffered a rib injury during an action sequence for the film, but he did not let it come in his way. He had resumed the shoot by popping some pain killers. A source present on the set revealed, “While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar Talks About 'Men Supporting Men' as Aamir Khan Praises Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Online

Amidst the current scenario, and even after suffering a rib injury, the 55-year-old star is still shooting. Knowing that special arrangements have been made for the entire shooting schedule, Aamir did not want to delay anything from his end and hence tried to curb his injury with the required medicines for time being. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Wraps up Laal Singh Chaddha With Aamir Khan in Delhi, Shares Pic

All necessary precautions and safety measures have been followed by the Laal Singh Chaddha team to have smooth shooting experience. Even in the past while shooting for an important running sequence, the actor suffered extreme physical exertion due to constant running. Aamir is often praised for the hard work he puts into his characters. Also Read - Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Reveals She is Suffering From Clinical Depression, Asks 'Who I am To Be Depressed'

Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump. Portions of the film have already been shot in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. A month ago, Aamir went to Turkey to do a recce for shooting locales. The makers had earlier dropped the first look of Aamir as a Sikh man.

The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan.

The film is being helmed by Advait Chandan and has been backed by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film has been delayed by an entire year and will now release in theatres on Christmas 2021.