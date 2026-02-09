Home

Aamir Khan convinces Arijit Singh to sing for his movie 'EkDin' after retirement? Here's the truth

In the fast-paced world of showbiz, where audiences often see only the glittering lives of celebrities, the relentless hours of hard work and dedication behind the scenes rarely make it to the spotlight. At times, stepping back becomes not just a choice but a necessity to reinvent and return stronger. However, when such decisions involve some of the industry’s biggest names, they can leave fans both shocked and disappointed. One such similar situation occurred when singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from Bollywood playback singing, leaving fans extremely shocked.

Yet, weeks after his announcement, the singer is back in the headlines for lending his voice to Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din, raising curiosity about what led to this unexpected collaboration.

Arijit Singh’s retirement shocked fans

Last month, in late January 2026, Arijit Singh took to social media to share a heartfelt note revealing his decision to step away from new playback assignments. He wrote, “I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Soon after this announcement, netizens and the fraternity were shocked, triggering a massive reaction online. However, he clarified that his musical journey was far from over, adding that he would continue working on independent music and honour previously committed projects.

Why did he sing for Ek Din?

Soon after Arijit announced his retirement, Aamir was seen vising his West Bengal house and later sharing that he has lent his voice to Aamir’s film. The production house shared a picture featuring Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh in conversation, alongside a heartfelt message that read, “Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film, Ek Din. The 4 days spent with you, your family, and your team felt magical. Love, a.”

The caption further added, “Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din.”

Curious fans started speculating whether it was Aamir who convinced Arjit to sing for his film despite the retirement. However, putting speculation to rest, Aamir Khan Productions confirmed that Arijit Singh had already committed to the film before making his retirement announcement. As a result, the singer chose to honour his word.

About the film

Produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The romantic drama is a remake of the acclaimed Thai film One Day. The plot of the film revolves around a quiet man who gets just one day to live his dream life with the woman he loves. The film will hit the theatres on May 1, 2026.

