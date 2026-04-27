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Aamir Khan cries at son Junaid Khans Ek Din Ki Mehfil event, proud father says Tumne achha khaasa... - Watch viral video

Aamir Khan cries at son Junaid Khan’s Ek Din Ki Mehfil event, proud father says ‘Tumne achha khaasa…’ – Watch viral video

Actor Aamir Khan turned emotional at an event held in Mumbai on Sunday for his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din Ki Mehfil. The video has gone viral on social media. Watch here!

Aamir Khan cries at Ek Din Ki Mehfil event (PC: Vir Bhayani)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan became emotional at an event held in Mumbai on Sunday for his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din Ki Mehfil. He attended the special event as a producer and was seated alongside Junaid and his co-star Sai Pallavi. As the performances unfolded, Aamir was visibly moved and was seen tearing up. He also sang a song from the film during the event. Aamir looked fit and lean at the gathering. He praised Sai Pallavi, calling her “the best actress we have in our country today.” In a lighter moment, he also appreciated his son Junaid’s work, jokingly saying that “Junaid ne bhi achha khaasa kaam kiya hai” (Junaid has also done quite a good job).

Watch the viral video of Aamir Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Sai Pallavi, who will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, is a part of Ek Din Ki Mehfil. She said, “I don’t know what work I have done, but I felt happy that jo bhi maine kiya, it brings me to a room filled with people who are so talented, and I end up being so humbled. Aamir sir is crazy enough to be that emotional in public, but though I love my seats, I sometimes wish that the lights were dimmed so that I can, you know, be more emotional.”

She added, “You guys were unbelievable, every single person, you’re all such beautiful narrators, I could see your emotions, I could see the visuals in front of me. It was absolutely beautiful. Thank you so much for whatever has led you all the way here. God bless you and may you continue to do this and influence more lives and touch our souls. Sometimes I feel my journey in the industry, I don’t know if I was somebody who would genuinely go to a theatre, go to a place where it’s going to be a culmination of such talents, but whatever I’ve done has led me here and I’m so grateful for the whole journey.”

Ek Din Ki Mehfil is helmed by Sunil Pandey. It is a romantic drama backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and to his astonishment, the wish comes true.

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Also Read: Aamir Khan gifts girlfriend Gauri Spratt Brazilian aquamarine stone ring

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir’s last major project as an actor was Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual successor in tone to his film Taare Zameen Par. The film marked Aamir’s return to acting after a break following the debacle of his passion project Laal Singh Chaddha. The story was a mix of emotion, humour, and social awareness, and it was about learning differences, human connection, and personal growth. Aamir played a central role that balanced warmth with introspection, and he once again chose a script based on empathy instead of spectacle. The project reflected his long-standing preference for meaningful cinema that sparks discussion while remaining accessible to mainstream audiences. The film had the emotional honesty of his earlier work, but it also gave modern viewers a new point of view. It reaffirmed Aamir Khan’s reputation for picking socially conscious stories with emotional depth.

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