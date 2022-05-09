Aamir Khan Daughter Ira Khan’s Birthday: Actor Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has turned a year old on Sunday and her birthday party photos are circulating all over the internet. In one of the photos, Ira, who turned 25, was seen blowing the candles and cutting her birthday cake in a sexy yellow floral print bikini. Along with her posed, Aamir Khan, Azad Rao Khan and Reena Dutta. While looking at the pics, it looked Ira had an amazing pool party with friends and family. Aamir and Azad were also seen shirtless and it seemed they have stepped out of water just before the cake cutting ceremony.Also Read - Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Opens up About Her Anxiety Attacks, Says, 'It Feels Pretty Helpless' - See Instagram Post

Ira Khan’s birthday pictures with family, friends and boyfriend:

Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur had shared a few pictures to show a glimpse of her birthday celebration where the two hugged each other inside the pool. He wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love (heart emoticon) I love you so so much bubs @khan.ira #happy #birthday #love."

Ira’s friend also shared a picture of her cutting a cute pastry at a restaurant.

Ira Khan, who is Aamir and Reena Dutta's daughter, revealed her inclination towards direction and therefore, she made her debut in 2019 when she directed Euripedes' Medea starring Hazel Keech.