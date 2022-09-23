Ira Khan – Nupur Shikhare Engagement Video: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is engaged to her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare. Ira took to her Instagram account to share one of the dreamiest proposal videos where Nupur Shikhare during his match bent on his knees and proposed Ira. She said ‘yes’ to Nupur at Ironman Italy, where he is currently participating.Also Read - Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal Khan Makes 3 BIG Shocking Statements Against The Actor

While sharing the proposal video, Ira wrote, "Popeye: She said yes 🥰❤️ Ira: Hehe☺️🤭😋 I said yes." Nupur also shared a couple of photos on his Instagram story and captioned, "She said yes," and with another photo, he also wrote, "Ironman had a special spot jahan humara roka hua, get it?"

IRA KHAN – NUPUR SHIKHARE’S ENGAGEMENT VIDEO

Several Bollywood celebrities congratulated the couple on their new beginnings. Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Krishna Shroff, on the other hand, called it the “cutest thing ever” and wrote, “This is THE cutest thing EVER! Congratulations, baby girlll”. Huma Qureshi said, “OmG !! congratulations you both”. Rhea Chakraborty, Hazel Keech and Gulshan Devaiah also dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.