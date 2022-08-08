Ira Khan hot look in black sheer top: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan promoted her father’s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a new Instagram post. The aspiring filmmaker took to social media and shared a picture in which she is seen posing with Nupur as they twin in black outfits.Also Read - KBC 14 Episode 1 Toughest Question: Aamir Khan Used Lifeline to Answer This Rs 50 Lakh Question, Can You?

From the post, it seemed like she attended an in-house screening of her father’s film with her boyfriend and clicked a picture from there. In the photo, Ira is seen wearing a sheer black top over a black bralette and a statement pendant chain. She keeps her hair natural and side-parted and her makeup subtle as she poses with Nupur in the picture that is now going viral on social media. Also Read - Aamir Khan Reminds Karan Johar of Kangana Ranaut For Trolling Him on Koffee With Karan: 'I Had One Major Troll in my Life...'

Check out Ira Khan’s photo in a hot sheer black top with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare:

Ira has been learning filmmaking and acting these days. She and Nupur have been dating each other for a long time now. Aamir’s daughter has been judged for her personal choices a lot of time, whether it’s about her fashion choices or her partner in real life. However, neither she nor anyone from her family has ever responded to such criticism. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Says She Did The First 'Screen Test' of Her Life For Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Aamir Made me do it...'

Meanwhile, Aamir is busy promoting Laal Singh Chaddha across the country. The actor is playing the titular role in the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump starring Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks. The Advait Chandan directorial also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in important roles. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Laal Singh Chaddha!