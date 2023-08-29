Home

Aamir Khan is all set to end his prolonged exile as he gears up to return to the silver-screen on Christmas 2024. - Here's All About This New Film

Aamir Khan Ends His Exile, Returns to Screen on Christmas 2024: Aamir Khan is finally returning from his sabbatical as he’s all geared up for his new project. The untitled film called ‘Prod No. 16′ will be backed by the actor’s home banner. The Aamir Khan Productions’ movie is currently in pre-production stage. It has also been reported that Aamir will be reuniting with his Andaz Apna Apna director Raj Kumar Santoshi after thirty years for his new venture. Earlier, there were a lot of speculations regarding Aamir going for a five-year break from acting to concentrate only on his production house. However, the latest update has put an end to the gossip as the actor is returning from his exile post Laal Singh Chaddha‘s box office debacle.

TRAN ADARSH UPDATES ON AAMIR KHAN’S NEW HOME-PRODUCTION:

#Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR NEXT FILM… Aamir Khan Productions’ Prod No. 16 [not titled yet],

starring #AamirKhan in the lead role, to release on 20 Dec 2024 #Christmas2024. Pre-production of the film is ongoing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024…… pic.twitter.com/wAMIvPL60D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2023

AAMIR KHAN REUNITES WITH RAJ KUMAR SANTOSHI FOR SIXTEENTH PROJECT OF HIS HOME BANNER

Movie critic and business analyst confirmed in his Tweet that Aamir will return to the silver-screen with his home production, Prod No 16. He mentioned that the films will be releasing on December 20, 2024. The trade analyst also told, “Pre-production of the film is ongoing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024.” His collaboration with director Raj Kumar Santoshi was reported by the entertainment portal Pinkvilla. According to the latest developments, “Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi have been discussing a subject for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. Aamir has loved what’s developed by Santoshi and has been sitting with him to work on all the aspects over the last few months,” as reported by Pinkvilla. The report also stated that Aamir and Santoshi have agreed on a two-film deal. The former will be acting in the first film, while the second film is expected to go on floors in 2025.

AAMIR KHAN’S DECEMBER RELEASES HAVE BEEN BLOCKBUSTERS

Aamir’s movies that have been released during Christmas have done wonders at the box office. Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots and PK had been released near festive season in December. Since, Prod No 16 marks the sixteenth film from Aamir Khan Productions being directed by Santoshi, expectations would be sky-high from their latest collaboration. Aamir is known to be a perfectionist while the filmmaker has made some iconic films like Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini, Khakhee and The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Do let us know your views on Aamir-Santoshi’s latest collaboration.

