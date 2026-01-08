Home

Aamir Khan finally addresses rift with brother Faisaal Khan, reflects on Mela setback: ‘Can fight the world…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, celebrities are often under the radar. From their professional to their personal life, they are always under the public gaze, and any news or controversy around them takes over the headlines. One such similar case happened with actor Aamir Khan, who faced allegations by his own brother, Faisaal Khan, last year. Addressing the controversy, Aamir reflected on heartbreak, destiny, and the impossibility of fighting one’s own blood.

A family statement amid growing controversy

Last year, following remarks made by Faissal, Aamir Khan’s family released a public statement expressing distress over what they described as “hurtful and misleading” portrayals of family members, including Aamir’s mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister, Nikhat Hegde, and Aamir himself.

“It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological well-being. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family,” read a part of the statement.

Faissal Khan’s allegations and explosive claims

What escalated the controversy was when Faissal Khan publicly declared that he had cut all ties with his family. He alleged that Aamir had an affair with UK-based journalist Jessica Hines while still married to his first wife, Reena Dutta, and even fathered a child with the journalist.

In an interview, Faissal accused Aamir of portraying a public image that is far from reality. “He is trying to create a clean image for the audience, but you can find out his image by him having so many relationships with women and all that… He likes to whitewash his image, which is not the reality,” he said.

Aamir Khan addresses the feud

Aamir Khan finally breaks the silence on his feud with his brother and allegations of career sabotage. Aamir said, “Kya karein? (What to do?) That is my destiny. You can fight the world, but how can you fight your own family?”

He also spoke about the failure of his 2000 film Mela where the two brothers starred alongside each other, and how it impacted him emotionally. “I was obviously disappointed by its failure to achieve its potential… The failure of Mela definitely made a difference to me. It was hard on Faissal, but it was hard on me as well… We were all disappointed,” Aamir shared.

