Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Couple officially married in private Pali Hill ceremony- See pic

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have officially begun a new chapter together after exchanging vows in a low-key ceremony at the actor's Mumbai home. Here's everything known about their private wedding celebration.

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Bollywood star marries Gauri Spratt in private celebration (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, has officially entered a new phase of his personal life after marrying Gauri Spratt in an intimate and private ceremony at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The wedding took place over the weekend and was kept extremely low-key, with only close family members and trusted friends in attendance. The couple, who have known each other for years and reconnected more recently, chose to formalise their relationship in a simple setting rather than a grand Bollywood-style celebration. The moment marked an emotional and meaningful milestone for both Aamir and Gauri as they signed official documents and completed their marriage registration at home.

How Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt became husband and wife?

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are officially married. The couple completed their marriage registration at the actor’s Bandra residence in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, surrounded by family members and close friends. As per India Today, Aamir and Gauri signed the marriage documents at around 12:45 pm, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship. Those present at the ceremony described the couple as visibly happy and emotional as they formalised their union in an intimate setting.

The registration ceremony was kept private and simple, with no large-scale arrangements or media presence. The focus remained on the legal formalities and the presence of loved ones who have supported the couple throughout their journey.

See picture from Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding ceremony

Why the wedding was a private affair?

The couple reportedly chose to avoid a big public celebration and instead opted for a personal gathering at home. Friends and family present at the ceremony said the atmosphere was warm and emotional, reflecting the couple’s close bond. The intimate setup allowed them to share the moment with only their nearest circle, away from public attention.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt has been in a relationship with Aamir Khan for over two years. She has largely maintained a low public profile and has been seen supporting Aamir in both personal and professional spaces. Over time, she has become closely connected with his family and inner circle, including his children from previous marriages.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt reportedly reconnected in 2024 after having known each other for many years. Their bond grew stronger over time, eventually turning into a committed relationship. Aamir had earlier acknowledged Gauri as his partner during a public appearance in 2025, confirming their relationship publicly for the first time.