Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Couple’s heartfelt vows and dance steal the spotlight, video goes viral

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding celebration is winning hearts online as videos of the couple exchanging vows and dancing together continue to spread across social media.

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Inside Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, and Gauri Spratt have officially begun a new chapter together, and an inside video from their intimate wedding celebration is now winning hearts online. The clip captures the couple exchanging heartfelt vows before their close family and friends before celebrating with a joyful dance. Their warm embrace after the ceremony has also become one of the most talked-about moments from the private event. While the wedding itself was kept away from the public eye, the viral video has given fans a glimpse of the emotional celebration shared with their loved ones.

How did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt celebrate their wedding?

The viral video begins with Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt formally accepting each other as husband and wife in front of their guests. Dressed in coordinated ivory traditional outfits, the couple looked visibly emotional during the ceremony. Soon after exchanging vows, the atmosphere turned celebratory as the newlyweds danced together with smiles on their faces. The video ends with the couple sharing a warm hug, drawing applause and cheers from everyone present. The heartfelt moments have been widely appreciated by fans, who praised the couple for keeping the ceremony simple, elegant and deeply personal.

What did Irrfan Pathan write while sharing the wedding video?

The wedding video was shared on Instagram by former Indian cricketer Irrfan Pathan, who extended his best wishes to the couple. He wrote, “Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again!”

See viral video shared by Irrfan Khan from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s marriage here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)

When and where did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt get married?

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt completed their marriage registration at the actor’s Bandra residence in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. The couple reportedly signed the marriage documents at around 12.45 pm in the presence of their closest family members. Around 150 guests attended the intimate wedding celebration, including Aamir’s children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, along with Gauri’s son and relatives who had travelled from overseas. The couple intentionally kept the ceremony private and away from large public celebrations.

How did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s relationship begin?

Although Aamir and Gauri first met nearly 25 years ago, they reconnected through Aamir’s cousin Nuzhat Khan while Gauri was living in Bengaluru. Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship, and they began dating over two years ago. Earlier this year, Aamir publicly introduced Gauri as his partner during his 60th birthday celebrations. Before marrying Gauri, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta and later filmmaker Kiran Rao. He continues to share a cordial relationship with both families while co-parenting his children.

What are Aamir Khan’s upcoming projects?

Professionally, Aamir Khan is preparing for two major projects. His production venture, earlier titled Lahore 1947, has now been officially renamed Batwara 1947. The period drama stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta along with Shabana Azmi and others and is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Following that, Aamir will reunite with cult-classic Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker for Lalkaar, marking their first collaboration since Lagaan. The film will begin production in October 2026 and is based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath.