Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Date, venue, rumoured guest list, and everything we know so far

Aamir Khan has officially confirmed his wedding date with Gauri Spratt at the launch party of Pritam and Pedro. After confirming their marriage plans, the couple are preparing for a private ceremony with close family and friends.

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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt (PC: Twitter)

Aamir Khan has finally confirmed that he is set to marry his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt. Unlike many celebrity weddings that turn into grand affairs, the Bollywood superstar has chosen a simple and intimate celebration, keeping the focus firmly on family and close friends. This will be the third time the actor will tie the knot. The announcement has naturally sparked curiosity among fans. Where will the wedding take place? Who has been invited? Will Bollywood’s biggest stars be in attendance or not?

While the ceremony is expected to be low-key, a few details have already emerged. Here’s everything we know so far about Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding day.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding date

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are set to get married on July 5, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The actor himself has confirmed the date during media interaction, ending speculation around the wedding timeline. At the official launch party of Pritam and Pedro, Aamir Khan revealed to the media, “Yes, I am getting married on July 5th, and it is going to be a very small, intimate wedding. We are hosting it at home with both our families. It is a very special day for us. We seek everyone’s prayers and blessings; please pray for our happiness and a wonderful journey ahead.” The event is expected to be a small, family-only function rather than a celebrity-studded celebration.

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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding venue

The wedding will reportedly take place at Aamir Khan’s Bandra residence in Mumbai. Aamir Khan has confirmed that the wedding will take place in the presence of close family members and a small group of friends in attendance at his home. Reports also suggest there are no plans for a grand reception after the ceremony.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding rumoured guest list

The guest list is expected to be around 150 guests at the Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s intimate wedding, mostly close family members, with some relatives also flying in from abroad to attend the celebrations. While the guest list has not been made public, according to ABP Live report, Aamir Khan has personally hand-delivered wedding invitations to the guests. The ceremony is expected to remain a private affair, with no members from the film industry included in the guest list.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding menu

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will be having a very small, home-style ceremony in Mumbai with close family and friends. According to an India TV report, the wedding menu for Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s ceremony has been planned by the children. A source claims that the entire wedding menu has been “curated and decided by their children”. Aamir Khanhas three children: Junaid, Ira, and Azaad, who are reportedly involved in shaping the menu.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur who came into the public spotlight after being introduced as the partner of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. She is known to be a business professional, reportedly associated with the salon and beauty industry in Mumbai. Gauri has also been described as someone who prefers a low-profile life away from media attention.