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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt’s wedding: Junaid Khan, Vir Das, Raj Thackeray, Ashutosh Gowariker, and more arrive for intimate ceremony – Watch Video

Aamir Khan’s wedding with Gauri Spratt has officially begun as close family and friends start arriving at his Mumbai residence. The intimate ceremony is expected to be a private celebration with limited guests.

Written by: Alice Topno
Updated: July 5, 2026, 1:52 PM IST
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's wedding: Junaid Khan, Vir Das, Raj Thackeray, Ashutosh Gowariker, and more arrive for intimate ceremony - Watch Video
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt (PC: Twitter)

The celebrations for Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding have finally begun, and the atmosphere outside the actor’s Mumbai home is already buzzing with quiet excitement. Aamir Khan is getting married to his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, on July 5, 2026. The actor confirmed the announcement during the media screening of the web series Pritam and Pedro. Several well-known names from the film industry, including family members and close associates, have already been spotted arriving to bless the couple on their special day. Like Aamir Khan said, the celebrations are being kept simple, and the wedding ceremony will be at home.

Junaid Khan and Ira Kha arrive for Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt’s wedding

As the wedding proceedings got underway, guests were seen arriving one by one at Aamir Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Aamir Khan’s children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, were among the key family members expected at the ceremony.

Read more: Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Couple officially married in private Pali Hill ceremony

The entry remained low-key, matching the couple’s decision to keep the ceremony private.

Raj Thackeray arrives for Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt’s wedding

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was among the prominent guests spotted arriving at Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Ashutosh Gowariker arrives with wife for Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt’s wedding

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, a longtime collaborator and close friend of Aamir Khan, was also seen arriving for the ceremony. His presence reflects the long professional and personal bond the two share, going back to iconic projects they worked on together.

Irfan Khan attends Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt’s wedding

Actor Irfan Khan was among the guests spotted arriving at Aamir Khan’s Pali Hill residence for the intimate wedding ceremony. Dressed in traditional attire, he greeted the paparazzi before making his way inside to join the celebrations.

Elli AvrRam arrives for Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt’s wedding

Actor Elli AvrRam also arrived to attend Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s private wedding ceremony in Mumbai. She kept her look elegant for the occasion and was seen entering the actor’s home.

Comedian Vir Das attends Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt’s wedding ceremony

Comedian and actor Vir Das was also spotted arriving at Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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