Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund is all set to release on March 4. Ahead of the theatrical release, Aamir Khan caught the stirring story recently at a special screening that left him emotional and teary-eyed. Impressed with the filmmaker’s genius mind, Aamir expressed tremendous respect for Team Jhund for bringing together such a motivating story. “It’s a fantastic film. It’s unbelievable. It’s very unique; I don’t know how it got made. I got up with a spirit and this film won’t leave me,” Aamir says, adding, “I don’t have words because it is a very surprising film. It breaks everything we’ve learnt in 20-30 years being in the industry.”Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Concerned Fans on His ‘Heart Pumping’ Tweet

Furthermore, Khan said, “Amitabh Bachchan has done tremendous work. He has done great films in his career but this is one of his best films; one of his greatest films.” Also Read - Fans Worried For Amitabh Bachchan's Health After His Latest Tweet, Here's What He Wrote

A video was shot to record the first reaction of Aamir Khan. He later met the young cast of the film and invited them to his house to have a conversation, spend quality time, and share stories. Also Read - Jhund Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Promises an Engaging Sports Drama - Watch

Watch the video here:



The hugely awaited Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund is helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. The film gives a glimpse into the universe of the notorious squad and their vital journey. Bachchan will be seen in a never seen before avatar of a coach motivating the kids and bringing a positive influence in their life.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.