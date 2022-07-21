Bollywood actor Aamir Khan invited the sibling director duo Russo Brothers, Dhanush and the entire team of The Gray Man over a scrumptious Gujarati dinner spread at his Mumbai residence. The Russo Brothers are currently in India for the promotions of their upcoming streaming film The Gray Man. Aamir, who was invited to the premiere of The Gray Man, which stars Hindi-Tamil star Dhanush along with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, couldn’t make it to the film’s premiere because of his tight schedule as his upcoming release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is about to bow down in theatres.Also Read - Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Getting Married? Fans Think So As She Introduces Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare To Her Grandmother Zeenat Hussain

To make up for The Russo Brothers, the Bollywood superstar invited the duo and Dhanush along with the team of The Gray Man for dinner. The dinner, which was also attended by Kiran Rao, had delicacies like Papad Luva Patodi, Tuver Lifafa, and Kand Puri, Fafda, Jalebi and Sutarfeni. Aamir, who is fond of Gujarati food, flew down the best chefs who specialise in preparing Gujarati delicacies to give the best culinary experience to his guests. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's Heartwarming Performance in Kahani Wins Hearts, Fans Call Him 'Best Actor in Bollywood' | Watch Video

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is set to debut in cinemas on August 11 where it will clash with the Akshay Kumar and Bhumo Pednekar-starrer Raksha Bandhan. Also Read - Dhanush is Inhuman, Says His ‘The Gray Man’ Co-star Ryan Gosling – Here’s Why

The Gray Man will drop on Netflix on July 22 for the audience.

(With inputs from IANS)