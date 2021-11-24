Actor Aamir Khan who is all set to release Laal Singh Chaddha on April 14, has said that he apologised to KGF producers and lead star Yash after slotting his film. KGF Chapter 2 is also releasing on the same date and it had previously been claimed by the KGF team. Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, will clash with KGF: Chapter 2 on April 14, after being delayed numerous times because of pandemic-related issues. Aamir said, “I always never take a date that is finalized by another producer. Since I am playing a Sikh in Laal Singh Chaddha, we decided to release our film for Baisakhi on April 14th. I and my team felt that this would be the most appropriate release date. Before announcing the new date, I apologized to producer Vijay Kiragandur, lead actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel of KGF: Chapter 2. I explained to them why April 14th was an ideal date for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. They understood me and asked me to go ahead.”Also Read - Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha Release Date: Movie To His Theatres On Baisakhi 2022

Aamir Khan further told that he will be promoting KGF 2 along with his upcoming film a.Laal Singh Chaddha. "I also had a long conversation with Yash and I was touched by the gesture of KGF team. I will also promote KGF: Chapter 2 and informed the same to the makers. I am a fan of KGF franchise and will watch KGF: Chapter 2 in theatre on April 14th" told Aamir Khan.

The first KGF film was released in 2018 and it became a runaway box office hit, breaking the record for the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time with Rs 250 crore.

KGF 2 will also feature Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, as well as Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.