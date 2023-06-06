Home

Aamir Khan – Kapil Sharma Sing Together, Create Magic With Music During House Party, Watch

In a viral video, Kapil Sharma and Aamir Khan were seen jamming together during a house party. Watch

Recently Bollywood star Aamir Khan and ace comedian Kapil Sharma found themselves in the midst of a cheerful evening with friends and colleagues from the industry. It was a delightful gathering, filled with laughter, music, and the warmth of companionship. Just a couple of days ago, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram account to share a few cherished pictures of himself alongside Aamir Khan. Grateful for the beautiful evening they had spent together, Kapil thanked Aamir and expressed his appreciation for the delightful company. The pictures received millions of likes and comments from fans and fellow industry insiders, all expressing their joy at seeing these two talented individuals together.

But the story didn’t end there. On Tuesday, Archana Puran Singh shared a captivating video from that very same night where Kapil and Aamir were seen jamming together. The event had turned into a full house, and Kapil, known for his soulful renditions, couldn’t resist showcasing his musical prowess.

The video posted by Archana showcased Kapil singing the soul-stirring Ghulam Ali song, “Hungama Hai Kyon.” As the enchanting melody filled the room, Aamir Khan, known for his impeccable taste in music, was visibly moved. The actor’s eyes sparkled with emotion, and he seemed impressed by Kapil’s melodious performance.

Archana captioned the video, “Decades after #rajahindustani caught up with Amir. The warm hug and sharing of old memories wiped the years away… and a big thanks is very necessary for the absolutely lovely evening we all had at your house, Amir! You’re more fun now than ever … a paradox of gyaan and mischief😄 Lovvvvvved the lengthy chat and fun stories that night !! Thank you @kapilsharma for singing an all time evergreen favourite of all… “हंगामा है क्यूँ …थोड़ीसी जो पी ली है”! even though the drink in your hand was just a nimbu paani 😁 (yes, true) ! Cheers to the release of “Carry On Jatta 3”.

After the video went viral, Kapil expressed his gratitude to Archana for flawlessly capturing the essence of that magical evening. He wrote, “What a beautiful evening it was 😍thank you for capturing these beautiful memories Archana mam ❤️”.

Interestingly, just a few days prior to this joyful gathering, Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma had attended the grand teaser launch of the upcoming comedy blockbuster, “Carry On Jatta 3.” Sharing the same platform, they had exchanged warm greetings and engaged in lighthearted banter, setting the stage for the magical evening that followed.

