Aamir-Kiara bank ad controversy: Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani’s new advertisement has upset a section of social media users. Many people took to Twitter on Wednesday to allege that the ad for AU Bank featuring the two stars hurts Hindu sentiments and preaches against the culture.Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri Criticises Aamir Khan's New Ad With Kiara Advani: 'Fir Kehte Hain Hindus...' - Watch

In the ad, Kiara and Aamir are seen as newlyweds. It shows Aamir as the groom and Kiara as the bride. In the ad, the groom moves to the bride’s house to help her with her ailing father. The scene in which he takes the first step into the house has been designed to look as dramatic as it is when the bride enters the new house. “Why should traditions that have continued for centuries continue to do so? That’s why we question every banking tradition. So that you get the best service,” says Aamir as the video concludes. Also Read - 'Qubool Hai': IAS Tina Dabi's Ex-Husband Athar Aamir Khan Ties Knot With Dr Mehreen Qazi in Dreamy Ceremony | Watch

AAMIR KHAN BECOMES THE ‘GHAR JAMAI’ AND MOVES TO KIARA ADVANI’S HOUSE IN AD

The ad seems to be questioning the patriarchal trend of a woman leaving her childhood home to ‘start afresh’ with the family of her husband. However, it has upset those who believe that such traditions make the very cultural fabric of our nation. Not just in the Hindu traditions, but in most religions all across the world, it’s the bride who moves with the groom to his place. Also Read - Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gets Engaged, Drops Romantic Proposal Video With Beau Nupur Shikhare - Watch

Objecting to Aamir and Kiara‘s ad, one Twitter user wrote, “Once again an advertisement against Hindu culture has been released. Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani have insulted Hindu tradition in AU Finance Bank ad. Don’t realize what is the purpose of making such stupid ads? (sic).” Another use wrote, “Here is a demand of Hindus that, AU Bank should immediately remove this ad from all social media platforms, as well as the bank and actors Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani should apologize for disrespecting Hindu tradition… (sic).”

CHECK HOW TWITTERATI ARE UPSET WITH AAMIR KHAN AND KIARA ADVANI FOR THEIR NEW BANK AD:

Kiara Advani and Aamir Khan recently collaborated for the first time over a AU Bank commercial but it has not gone well with the netizens. The ad commercial is getting massively trolled on social media sites for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. pic.twitter.com/uxgwS8tSAJ — Suraj Chavan (@surajchavan_15) October 12, 2022

Earlier, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri questioned the bank’s creative team, calling the ad an attempt at misplaced activism. In his tweet made on Wednesday, he wrote, “I just fail to understand since when banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing the corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots (sic).”

I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system.

Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.pic.twitter.com/cJsNFgchiY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 10, 2022

Aamir has been facing a lot of ire on social media for his performances, his choice of movies, his old statements in the media and his appearances in public. The actor’s latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha, didn’t do well at the Box Office amid hate campaigns against him on social media.

What do you think of this ad though? A subtle attempt at questioning patriarchy or offensive to a certain community?