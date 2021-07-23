Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan, his former wife, and filmmaker Kiran Rao and son Azad are in Ladakh for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. The entire crew of the film is stationed in Ladakh to shoot. After the shooting, the entire crew present at the location sit and chill together. Several pictures of the table tennis matches have been shared by the film’s team that show Aamir, Kiran, their son Azad, Naga Chaitanya having a gala time at the Table Tennis tournament arranged by the team. A source close to the film shares, “The unit of Laal Singh Chaddha recently arranged their own Table Tennis tournament and from Aamir sir to the kids on set, the entire team took part in it. It was a very casual and fun competition.”Also Read - People Like Aamir Khan Responsible For Population Imbalance in India: BJP MP Sudhir Gupta

The photos of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao enjoying the table tennis session with his son Azad Rao are doing viral. Kiran is also the producer of Laal Singh Chaddha. In one of the pictures, Aamir can be seen serving the ball to Kiran, while their son Azad watches them closely. One of the photos also features Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya playing the sport. Also Read - Amid Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce, Naga Chaitanya Joins Laal Singh Chaddha, Shares Pic From Sets

Naga Chaitanya was also seen playing Table Tennis on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. Also Read - KRK on Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce: Mujhe Pata The Yeh Shaadi Zyada Saal Nahi Chal Sakti Kyunki Aamir Bhai Bahot Rangeen Mizaj Aadmi Hai

Take a look at the pictures of the table tennis matches:

Recently, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were seen dressed in Ladaakhi outfits on the set of Laal Singh Chaddha while they learned the folk dance from the locals.