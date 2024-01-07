Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Shake a Leg to Tharki Chokro During Wedding Festivities of Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

Home

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were seen dancing on PK's famous track Tharki Chokro. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's traditional wedding will be held in Udaipur.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently tied the knot on January 03, 2024, in a registered wedding. Now, the couple is all set to enjoy the traditional wedding in Udaipur. Despite the internet already buzzing with pictures and videos from the couple’s D-Day, the newlyweds and their entire family are presently in Udaipur for their elaborate wedding.

While the couple and their friends keep everyone updated on the latest happenings, the paparazzi are diligently capturing every moment. A while later, a video surfaced online which showed Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao dancing to Tharki Chokro during the pre-wedding festivities of the couple.

A pap video has been making rounds on the internet which shows Aamir Khan buying with his family in the pre-wedding festivities of Ira and Nupur. The video shows Aamir and Kiran dancing to PK’s super hit track, Tharki Chokro with the Rajasthani folk artists. In the video, the actor dons a white kurta and a black loose pyjama. On the other hand, Kiran Rao was seen wearing a grey top with place pants.

Apart from Rao and Khan, Ira’s close friend and actress Mithila Palka was also seen at the venue. A bunch of pictures were shared by Ira on her social media handle. While Ira can be seen donning a black velvet off-shoulder dress paired with matching boots and a sleek neckpiece, Nupur was seen wearing a black dashing three-piece suit.

The private wedding, held on January 3 in Mumbai, saw the presence of Ira’s parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, along with Kiran Rao, Junaid Khan, Azad Rao Khan, Mithila Palkar, and Imran Khan with his speculated partner, Lekha Washington, among other attendees. Post the wedding in Udaipur, the couple will throw a huge reception in Mumbai on January 13, 2024.

