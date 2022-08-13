Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha Controversy: Aamir Khan’s recent release Laal Singh Chaddha has sparked a nationwide controversy ever since its trailer went viral. There have been boycott trends against the film as a section of netizens have accused Aamir of hurting religious sentiments. Though Aamir has expressed regret in case he has hurt people’s sentiments, the uproar refuses to vanish anytime sooner. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who delivered the first Hindi blockbuster of 2022, The Kashmir Files has reacted on the issue. Vivek, in a series of tweets called out dons and kings of Bollywood and the hypocrisy of those who supported the boycott of The Kashmir Files. Vivek accused Bollywood biggies of arrogance, fascism and destroying careers of “outsider actors, directors, writers.”Also Read - Amid Laal Singh Chaddha Controversy, Aamir Khan's Film Gets A Thumbs Up From Oscars & Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump- Check Out

Check out Vivek Agnihotri’s tweets:

When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the Dons of Bollywood, when their shows are taken away by Multiplexes, when critics gang up against small films… nobody thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on that film. #Bollywood — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 13, 2022

Why nobody from Bollywood raises voice when the Kings of Bollywood boycott, ban & destroy careers of so many outsider actors, directors, writers? The day common Indians get to know the ARROGANCE, FASCISM & HINDUPHOBIA of the Dons of Bollywood, they’ll drown them in hot coffee. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 13, 2022

Check out another tweet by Vivek Agnihotri:

Who has single-handedly led Bollywood to such mess and humiliation? Fun fact is that his/it/their/them’s kingdom is still growing while destroying everyone else in Bollywood. Time to smell Coffee. Anyone wants to do a honest, analytical, academic PODCAST on this subject? https://t.co/x9NTEIXSZF — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 13, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Academy Award winner Forest Gump. The film directed by Advait Chandan also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

