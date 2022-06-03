Meri Mamma Kehti Thi Meme: The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was released during the IPL closing ceremony and fans of Aamir Khan were disappointed with the stills shown in the trailer as they thought something different and big they’ll witness. After the release of the trailer, Aamir was trolled badly for showing the same facial expressions the way he did in PK and Dhoom 3. However, meme-makers on Twitter had their moment. Various scenes and dialogues have struck a funny chord with them, giving rise to extremely relatable memes. Among the most popular scenes/dialogues is Aamir Khan’s ‘Meri Mamma Kehti Thi’. The original dialogue is ‘Meri mummy kehti thi, ki zindagi golgappe jaisi hondi hai, peit bhale hi bhar jawe, man nahi bharta.’ Even brands have started using this meme material.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Features These 3 Irresistible Destinations From God's Own Country, Kerala - See Pics

A look at Laal Singh Chaddha’s memes:

“Digital Marketing is like Golgappa” Awesome concept given by Aamir khan ji.😇😂 Share it with others so that everyone can understand the easy concept for Digital Marketing.#LaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan #digitalmarketingagency pic.twitter.com/DlJPhWFDIG — Hive Ads Media (@hiveadsmedia) June 1, 2022

Also Read - Ira Khan Shares Throwback Romantic Pool Pictures With BF Nupur on Their Second Anniversary - See Instagram Post

Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Fans Cringe at Aamir Khan’s Forced Punjabi Accent, Say 'Kyun Yaar Kyun'

Freelancing life gol gappe jesi hoti h Gigs bhale hi badh jaaye, mann nahi bharta”

Laal Singh Chaddha‘s trailer takes the audience on an emotional ride giving a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan’s mother in the film and the two share a close bond.

Coming back to the trailer, it has crossed over 40 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaption of the hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya marks his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha.