Aamir Khan's mom hospitalised: Actor Aamir Khan's mother, Zeenat Khan, suffered a heart attack on Sunday. As per a report published by a daily, she was at their Panchgani residence when she started feeling discomfort in the chest area and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The actor celebrated Diwali with his mom at their Panchgani house and upon learning about her health condition, he immediately flew her to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

AAMIR KHAN’S MOM STABLE AFTER SUFFERING HEART ATTACK

According to a report in ETimes, Aamir's mom is now doing well and recuperating at the hospital. Her vitals are reportedly stable and she's responding well to the treatment. Aamir and his family didn't want the news to go public so as to avoid any unnecessary speculations about her mom's health. He and the entire family have been visiting Zeenat at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to take care of her and constantly check on her vitals.

KANGANA SAYS AAMIR KHAN IS ‘DISGUSTED AS AN INDIAN’

Meanwhile, Aamir continues to deal with criticism for his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha. During her latest interview with a news channel, actor Kangana Ranaut once again talked about the failure of the film and how the 'boycott Bollywood' trend on social media wasn't the main reason behind the same. While speaking at an event organised by Aaj Tak, the Manikarnika star said, " If we talk about Aamir Khan, when there was a lot of tension in our country, when Turkey spoke against India, but you (Aamir) went there, agreed with them and got pictures clicked with them (Turkey's first lady Emine Erdogan). He defamed our country throughout the whole world by calling it intolerant. The actor further added, "This is a personal crisis. You are disgusted, ashamed to be an Indian."

She went on to say that the audience has started questioning the ‘superstar’ status of Aamir. She added, “All this made the common man question ‘if you are the right person who I should think of as a superstar?’, or ‘are you the person who I would like to give a part of my hard-earned money’. People who love their country have started to question if they should watch him. This is an awareness in this country and it is not related to the boycott culture.”

What do you think of Kangana’s statement against Aamir? Meanwhile, we wish his mom a speedy recovery!